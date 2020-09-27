Former LSU Star’s Message For Clemson Is Going Viral

You know it’s a bad tweet when it gets deleted just minutes after being posted. Former Clemson star linebacker Isaiah Simmons sent one of those types of tweets Saturday night following LSU’s stunning loss to Mississippi State.

There still appears to be a bit of bad blood between Clemson and LSU after last season’s national championship beatdown. Simmons played during that game, but couldn’t slow down Joe Burrow and the LSU offense. He’s clearly waited all off-season just to see LSU lose.

Simmons called LSU football a “one hit wonder” following the Tigers’ loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. He’s since deleted the tweet.

Former LSU star Patrick Queen responded by saying: “Still beat yall a–.” Check out the heated interaction below.

Patrick Queen puts former Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons in his place after "One hit wonder" tweet… pic.twitter.com/qvqHZ7mIFX — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) September 27, 2020

Isaiah Simmons definitely needs to sit this one out – he and the Clemson Tigers lost. It’s over. Move on.

Of course, it didn’t take Simmons long to realize he had made a mistake in hitting send on that tweet. It’s since been deleted as he clearly came to the realization it was a bad move on his part.

LSU, meanwhile, clearly suffered from a national championship hangover on Saturday. But in reality, it has much more to do with the fact the Tigers lost so many key pieces from their championship team. They’ll look to bounce back next Saturday when they host Vanderbilt.

As for Clemson, the Tigers are off to a strong 2-0 start. Trevor Lawrence and company will also get back to work next Saturday against Virginia.