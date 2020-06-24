Four-Star OT Garrett Dellinger Announces Commitment

One of the top offensive tackles in the country has announced where he’ll be playing college football. Garrett Dellinger, a four-star recruit from Clarkston High School, revealed his decision on his Twitter account this afternoon.

Dellinger is the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 12 offensive tackle, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The four finalists for his services were LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Even though Dellinger is from Michigan, the four-star offensive lineman will not be taking his talents to the home state team. Instead, he’ll be playing college football for the defending national champions.

“This process has been a very difficult process,” Dellinger said. “I have four great universities to choose from, and I respect all four of them. But when it come down to it, I’ll be committing to the LSU Tigers. I want to play teams like Alabama, Auburn and Georgia everyday. That’s a challenge I want to take so I can grow as a person and player.”

Dellinger is the third-best recruit for LSU’s 2021 class, sitting right behind outside linebacker Raesjon Davis and wide receiver JoJo Earle.

LSU currently has the No. 13 recruiting class in the country. The only programs in the SEC with better recruiting classes for the 2021 cycle are Florida and Tennessee.

After a brief championship drought in Baton Rouge, it appears the Tigers have once again become an elite team in college football.