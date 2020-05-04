Garrett Nussmeier, No. 7 Pro-Style QB, Announces Commitment

Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus four-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will be playing his college football in the SEC, he announced moments ago.

Nussmeier committed to LSU, choosing the Tigers from an offer list that includes 30 programs. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound signal caller is the No. 7 Pro-Style quarterback and the No. 104 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Nussmeier knows the SEC well. His father Doug was the offensive coordinator at Alabama (2012-13) and Florida (2015-17). He is currently the quarterbacks coach of the Dallas Cowboys and also worked as the OC at Michigan in 2014.

As a junior, Nussmeier threw for 3,788 yards, 38 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Marcus to an 11-2 record. For his efforts, he was named District 6-6A Overall MVP.

According to his 247Sports Scouting Report, Nussmeier “projects to high-major level with possibility for long-term NFL Draft potential.” He is currently a projected Day 3 pick down the road in the NFL.

With Nussmeier in the fold, LSU currently has nine verbal commitments in the 2021 cycle. Five of those players are rated as four-stars, with outside linebacker Raesjon Davis the long five-star of the group right now.

As of now, LSU’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked third in the SEC and 10th nationally.