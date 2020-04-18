4-Star QB Garrett Nussmeier Changes Decision Date

The sports world has been put on hold due to worldwide health concerns. As a result, four-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has changed his decision date.

Nussmeier is the No. 7 pro-style quarterback and No. 103 overall recruit from the 2021 class, per 247Sports. He has received 30 scholarship offers up to this point.

Originally, Nussmeier planned to announce his commitment this afternoon. Unfortunately that won’t be the case, as he told his followers on Twitter that he’ll postpone his decision. At this time there’s no official date for his commitment.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances I will not be committing today,” Nussmeier wrote on Twitter. “I have no further date planned and will take it day by day. Thank you, stay safe!”

Garrett Nussmeier planned to visit the remaining schools on his list prior to everything shutting down.

As of right now, the LSU Tigers are the favorites to land Nussmeier. All 17 predictions over at 247’s crystal ball have him committing to the Tigers. He’d fit right in after seeing how the offense performed this past season under Joe Burrow. During his junior season of high school, he threw for 3,788 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Baylor, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M remain on Nussmeier’s list of suitors.

It’ll be interesting to see if other recruits follow Nussmeier’s lead in the future.