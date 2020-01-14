How Much Coach O Reportedly Made In Bonuses This Year

Ed Orgeron and the Tigers are on top of the college football world. LSU stormed out of Mercedes-Benz Superdome with the championship trophy in arms Monday night. It was a legendary season for Louisiana State University football.

Coach O had to deal with plenty of doubters and critics over the years. The LSU head coach is the only one laughing now.

After a tremendous season, Orgeron has earned some major bonus money.

According to USA Today Sports, Orgeron earned $1.775 million in incentive money after the Tigers defeated Clemson in the title game Monday night.

That’s the most bonus money earned by any college football coach this season. Oregon’s Mario Cristobal was the second-highest bonus earner, totaling $1.175 million.

That’s some well-deserved incentive money for Orgeron. And it couldn’t have been earned by a better individual.

It’s been a turbulent career for the LSU head coach. But the hard work and determination has come to fruition as Orgeron has won it all with the Tigers.

LSU will continue to celebrate. But Orgeron now has the task trying to continue the Tigers’ success into the 2020-21 season.

The SEC West program won’t have Joe Burrow next season, though. It’ll certainly be difficult to duplicate this year’s success without a quarterback of the Heisman winner’s caliber.

But Orgeron’s been doubted before. He’s certainly overcome his critics en route to a massive season.