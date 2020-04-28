Incredible Video Shows Moment LSU’s Stephen Sullivan Was Drafted

The 2019 LSU Tigers football team will go down as one of the best in college football history after producing the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

LSU finished with a perfect 15-0 record and set numerous college football records in the process. After winning the national title over Clemson, the Tigers tied an NFL draft record with 13 players selected in the first seven rounds.

One of the last to come off the board was former tight end Stephen Sullivan. With the fifth-to-last pick in the draft, the Seattle Seahawks landed the talented tight end.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seahawks released video of Sullivan getting the call from general manager John Schneider. Let’s just say Sullivan was a little excited to get the call.

Check it out.

No, we weren't playin'! 📞@SJS_10 gets his draft call from John Schneider. pic.twitter.com/QZf3FNyvST — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2020

Sullivan started his LSU career as a wide receiver before eventually moving to tight end.

Although he racked up just 12 receptions for 130 yards during the 2019 season, the Seahawks made sure to land him in the draft. Sullivan was just five spots away from being an undrafted free agent with the ability to sign anywhere.

Instead, he’ll be catching passes from Russell Wilson when the 2020 season eventually kicks off.

Congratulations to Stephen and all of the LSU players who landed on NFL teams.