The national championship game matchup is officially set. The Clemson Tigers have advanced to face No. 1 LSU after taking down Ohio State in thrilling fashion on Saturday night. The title game is expected to be another captivating contest.

The Vegas sportsbook has already released an initial opening betting line for Clemson-LSU.

LSU is a 3-point favorite over Clemson, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook opens title game LSU -3 (-115) vs. Clemson. — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) December 29, 2019

That opening line seems just about right. LSU came away with an impressive blowout victory over Oklahoma on Saturday night. But it’s important to note the Sooners were regarded as the weakest playoff team this season.

Meanwhile, Clemson pulled off an incredible 29-23 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday night. QB Trevor Lawrence had an incredible night, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns while adding an additional 107 yards and another score on the ground.

All college football fans will tune in to watch Lawrence battle it out against Burrow in the title game. The two are widely considered the best quarterbacks in the collegiate ranks.

Burrow, the Heisman winner, scored a whopping eight touchdowns against Oklahoma on Saturday. But Clemson is a whole different beast. It’ll certainly be a tight battle.

Both Clemson and LSU will have a long break before taking center stage in the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020.