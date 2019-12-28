Injury Update For LSU Offensive Lineman Damien Lewis

The LSU Tigers got off to about as fast a start as they could hope for in the Peach Bowl today. But despite taking an early 7-0 lead, the Tigers have quickly found the injuries mounting again.

On LSU’s second offensive drive, right guard Damien Lewis went down on a Joe Burrow sack with an injury. He had to be carted off the field after climbing on it with his own power.

According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, Lewis got rolled up on during the play.

Losing Lewis for any period of time could prove a tough blow for LSU. He is widely considered one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen the Tigers have.

Unfortunately, injuries have been one of the biggest storylines for LSU leading up to the College Football Playoff.

Leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been battling a hamstring injury for weeks.

The Peach Bowl is currently being played on ESPN. Oklahoma and LSU are tied, 7-7 with less than five minutes remaining in the first quarter.