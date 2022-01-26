Ja’Marr Chase Has Hilarious Comment About Les Miles

The LSU Tigers almost missed out on landing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back when he was in high school. And their former coach, Les Miles would have been to blame.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Chase recounted what Miles told him while he was being recruited by the Tigers head coach. He said that Miles was doubtful of his ability to play wide receiver out of high school, and wanted to try him at defensive back instead.

“Les Miles told me I couldn’t play receiver coming out of high school,” the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver said.

But by the time Chase was ready to make his college choice, Miles had been ousted, and head coach Ed Orgeron was more than happy to make him a starter. Chase proved Miles wildly wrong recording 23 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.

The following year, Chase had a historic season with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Tigers won the national title.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, an LSU product: "Les Miles told me I couldn't play receiver coming out of high school." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 26, 2022

Interestingly enough, Chase and Miles could have seen their paths cross again. Chase once planned on going to Kansas, the school Miles took over in 2019.

But Chase decided to stick with LSU and the rest is history.

Les Miles turned a lot of high school stars into NFL stars, but he made mistakes along the way. Letting Chase slip through LSU would have gone down as a big one.

Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.