College Football World Reacts To Jamie Erdahl Doing Play-By-Play

This season has presented unusual circumstances for many broadcast teams, especially with so many working remote this year when they’d normally be on site. During the Alabama vs. LSU game on CBS the booth audio went out, and sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl had to pick up the call.

The Crimson Tide are up 7-0 early on the Tigers in Baton Rouge tonight. A year ago, LSU beat Alabama in a classic game en route to the national title. Tonight, Alabama is a huge favorite, as LSU is rebuilding from that impressive season, and sitting at 3-4 on the year.

About 20 minutes ago, Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson’s call of the game dropped out. In stepped Erdahl, who did a really impressive job of carrying things in a brutal situation. It is very similar to something that happened to Holly Rowe during ESPN’s broadcast of Gonzaga-West Virginia basketball just a few days ago,

You’ll often hear some lame knocks about sideline reporters during games, especially when coaches give curt answers to questions, lacking significant detail. Erdahl’s performance here, like Rowe’s on Wednesday, shows just how talented they are, especially considering Erdahl almost definitely have the best vantage point to call play-by-play. In these situations, they were pretty vital too.

Here's Erdahl returning play-by-play to Nessler once the booth came back. pic.twitter.com/XWOc6o8SGb — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) December 6, 2020

Jamie Erdahl is essentially doing play-by-play right now bc the CBS booth audio went down during Bama-LSU. and she sounds great! — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) December 6, 2020

“Hi Jamie, I knew you wanted my job,” Brad Nessler joked as he finally came back onto the call after a few minutes of silence. “And a great job it was, because I could hear you.”

Fans on Twitter were very impressed with how quickly she picked things up and kept the broadcast afloat at CBS’ time of need.

Jamie Erdahl carrying the broadcast solo pic.twitter.com/Vd7S9fp66q — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) December 6, 2020

LET JAMIE ERDAHL CALL THE GAME https://t.co/0cg5zB1xh3 — 🎄Deck the Halls with And the Valley🎄 (@ATVShook) December 6, 2020

Give Jamie Erdahl the Emmy right now. — Daniel Brown (@DBrownKTBS) December 6, 2020

Great job by Jamie Erdahl handling things as well as she did, in a situation she probably hasn’t been thrown into in a long time.

Alabama and LSU are nearing the end of the first quarter on CBS. The Crimson Tide lead 21-0.