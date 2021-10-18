The Spun

Jimbo Fisher Was Asked About LSU Job Speculation

A solo shot of Jimbo Fisher in Texas A&M gear.COLUMBIA, SC - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies watches on before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Since news broke that LSU and Ed Orgeron will be parting ways at the end of the season, numerous coaches, including Jimbo Fisher, have been mentioned as possible replacements.

Fisher is in his fourth season at Texas A&M and coming off an upset win over Alabama. He’s in the middle of a contract that runs through 2031.

Because of Fisher’s experience as an LSU assistant from 2000-06 and his bona fides as a head coach, he seems like a natural fit in Baton Rouge. However, he’s denying any interest in the job–for now.

“I’m gonna say this right now. I love being here,” Fisher told reporters today. “This is the job I’ve wanted…I really believe we’re in the process of building something great.”

Of course, we’ve heard all of this from coaches before. As Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, this wouldn’t be the first time Fisher flirted with LSU either.

Our take: we’re not counting Fisher out of the LSU coaching race, but if he did wind up taking the job there, he’d look pretty foolish after his comments today.

