Jimbo Fisher Was Asked About LSU Job Speculation

Since news broke that LSU and Ed Orgeron will be parting ways at the end of the season, numerous coaches, including Jimbo Fisher, have been mentioned as possible replacements.

Fisher is in his fourth season at Texas A&M and coming off an upset win over Alabama. He’s in the middle of a contract that runs through 2031.

Because of Fisher’s experience as an LSU assistant from 2000-06 and his bona fides as a head coach, he seems like a natural fit in Baton Rouge. However, he’s denying any interest in the job–for now.

“I’m gonna say this right now. I love being here,” Fisher told reporters today. “This is the job I’ve wanted…I really believe we’re in the process of building something great.”

🎙 "I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place."#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7bxNPwqXBm — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 18, 2021

Of course, we’ve heard all of this from coaches before. As Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, this wouldn’t be the first time Fisher flirted with LSU either.

Jimbo Fisher..

– interviewed for the #LSU job when the school hired Miles in 2005.

– negotiated with LSU when the school kept Miles in 2015.

– was flirted with by LSU when the school hired Orgeron in 2016. FWIW, buzz in Baton Rouge is there will not be a 4th go-around of this. https://t.co/r1vrjPuUmn — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 18, 2021

Our take: we’re not counting Fisher out of the LSU coaching race, but if he did wind up taking the job there, he’d look pretty foolish after his comments today.