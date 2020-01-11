Joe Brady Addresses Future At LSU Amid NFL Rumors

Most of the credit for LSU’s high-powered offense this season goes to Joe Burrow, but make no mistake, passing game coordinator Joe Brady is just as responsible for the team’s success. He has been so spectacular this year that NFL teams may show interest in him.

According to FootballScoop, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants to discuss making Brady his offensive coordinator.

Carolina just spent $60 million on Rhule, so money wouldn’t be an issue for the front office. However, there is no indication that Brady wants to leave the collegiate level behind.

Even though Brady may eventually be offered a chance to leave for the NFL, it doesn’t look like he’s ready to move on from Baton Rouge.

When asked about the NFL rumors, Brady said “I hope I’m a Tiger.”

LSU has stated before that it will take all the necessary steps in order to retain Brady. That probably means he’ll be up for a promotion and salary raise after the national title game.

Joe Brady has been pressed here at media day about NFL jobs, college jobs or staying at LSU. He says: “I hope I’m a Tiger.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2020

Brady also revealed that he hasn’t been contacted by any team in the NFL at this point.

Joe Brady on NFL jobs: “I haven’t been contacted by anybody.” On being an NFL OC: “It’s something that I haven’t even thought of.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2020

There’s only one coaching vacancy in the NFL, but teams could replace coordinators at any time during the offseason. It’s certainly possible that Brady receives a few offers in the coming weeks.

As for whether or not Brady would actually take the job, it’s still too early to tell.

Brady can boost his stock even further with a masterful plan against Clemson in the national championship game on Monday night.