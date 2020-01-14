LSU Star WR Ja’Marr Chase Appears To React To Joe Brady Leaving For NFL

Not even 24 hours after LSU defeated Clemson in the national championship game, news broke that Joe Brady will be heading back to the NFL. The passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Tigers is reportedly signing with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady was instrumental to LSU’s rise on offense this past season. Prior to his time with the Tigers, he spent two years with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant.

The timing of this news is quite surprising, but the fact that Brady had potential suitors from the NFL was expected after all the success he had with Joe Burrow this past season.

While it’s tough for Brady to pass up on a chance to coach in the NFL, his departure has left a few people speechless. This includes LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

It’s pretty evident that Brady’s decision to leave LSU for has Chase in disbelief.

Check it out:

Chase responded to his own tweet, playing it off as if last night’s national title was just hitting him.

You can understand the sophomore superstar being surprised by the news, as it appears that he was with the first tweet, especially if he found out on social media first.

Chase put up jaw-dropping numbers with Joe Brady as his wide receivers coach. He finished the season with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Even though Brady’s departure will hurt the passing game for the Tigers, it’ll still be tough for opposing defenses to slow down Chase.

We’ll see just how much the loss of Brady affects LSU’s offense next fall.

[Ja’Marr Chase]