Perhaps no college assistant in the country has seen his stock rise as quickly or as high as LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady. In his first year with the Tigers, he helped put together an offense that set countless records, culminating in a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Joe Burrow and a dominating Peach Bowl win over Oklahoma.

But with only one year removed from working with the New Orleans Saints, the NFL has come calling again. And one ambitious NFL teams apparently wants to give Brady a big job right off the bat.

According to FootballScoop, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants to discuss making Brady his offensive coordinator.

Sources tell FootballScoop new Carolina head coach Matt Rhule is interested in speaking with LSU’s Joe Brady about the offensive coordinator position with the Panthers. LSU officials have repeatedly stated throughout the season they expect Brady to return, and had no concerns about him leaving for another college job. However, the opportunity to become an NFL offensive coordinator would seem to be something Brady would have to strongly consider. LSU has maintained confidence throughout the fall it could keep Brady away from other college programs, but the thought of an NFL team coming after him has been a nearly unspoken, yet ever present, concern for those who bleed purple and gold.

Per the report, neither the Panthers nor Brady would pursue such a thing before Monday’s national title game.

FootballScoop further noted that Rhule and Brady share the same agent.

To say that Brady has overachieved with LSU this year would be an understatement. Between Burrow’s ascension from middling SEC quarterback to consensus No. 1 overall draft pick, and LSU’s overall offensive dominance, Brady is in line for a big promotion and an even bigger raise.

Will Joe Brady be coaching in the NFL in 2020, or will LSU find a way to keep him?

