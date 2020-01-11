Report: Joe Brady Makes Decision About Future With LSU

Joe Brady will coach the biggest game of his career on Monday, as LSU faces Clemson for a national championship. Today, he made a big decision about his future under Ed Orgeron.

Brady has been the subject of NFL rumors over the last few days. New Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was reportedly looking into hiring him as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Brady was a relative unknown when he was hired by LSU to revamp its passing game. Orgeron was impressed with him during a visit to the New Orleans Saints, where the 30-year old previously worked as an offensive assistant, and hired him away from Sean Payton’s staff.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that Brady is set to sign an extension to keep Brady on for a second year. He’s been instrumental in the transformation of the Tigers’ offense, and Joe Burrow’s breakout into Heisman winner and potential No. 1 pick.

Joe Brady, the Tigers’ first-year pass game coordinator and one of the hottest assistants in the country, has agreed to a new contract with the school through a memorandum of agreement, multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated. The agreement’s parameters remain in flux, but Brady would, as of now, receive a three-year contract and a salary that is expected to more than double his current earnings of $410,000.

The deal will keep him from jumping to a new college job. There is still some risk with the NFL though, Dellenger writes.

The deal protects LSU from losing Brady to college assistant jobs, but provides him flexibility for a jump to a college head coaching position or the NFL, where many believe his future lies. The full contract will not be executed until a later date, but the signed agreement between the two parties is a significant step in keeping the coach in Baton Rouge. However, the next few days will be tense for the Tigers, aside from playing for it all on Monday night against Clemson. Multiple NFL teams have shown interest in the 30-year-old Floridian, school sources say, and like many college coaching contracts, this deal would give him the freedom to pursue gigs at the next level.

Given his experience with New Orleans, it would make sense for Brady to make a jump back up to the NFL at some point. Still, he’s expressed his desire to stay with LSU, and if he can keep the offense at a high level through a quarterback change, his stock is only going to continue to rise.

With how aggressive NFL teams have pursued bright offensive minds in recent years, it isn’t even crazy to think he will have head coaching opportunities, whether in college or even the pros, soon enough.

[Sports Illustrated]