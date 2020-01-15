The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Burrow Addresses Injury He Suffered During Title Game

Joe Burrow takes a hit while throwing a touchdown.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball under pressure as James Skalski #47 of the Clemson Tigers tries to defend during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers overcame their first double-digit deficit of the season to win their first national title since 2007. LSU completed one of the best seasons in college football history by taking down Clemson by a final score of 42-25.

Joe Burrow put the finishing touches on an incredible season, throwing for over 450 yards and five touchdowns.

During the first two drives of the second half, though, it looked like an injury might seriously hamper Burrow. After a tremendous first half, the quarterback took a huge shot to the ribs on a touchdown throw.

Burrow didn’t miss any time and continued to torch the Clemson secondary through the second half. However, earlier this week, he confirmed he did suffer a rib injury.

On Tuesday morning, Burrow went on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take and revealed he suffered some torn cartilage in his ribs.

“No, I tore some cartilage in my ribs,” he said.

Here’s the shot Burrow took near the end of the first half.

Burrow finished with 521 total yards and six touchdowns on the day, breaking the single-season FBS records for touchdown passes with 60. He finished with over 6,000 total yards on the season.

Next up is the NFL draft.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.