Joe Burrow Addresses Injury He Suffered During Title Game

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers overcame their first double-digit deficit of the season to win their first national title since 2007. LSU completed one of the best seasons in college football history by taking down Clemson by a final score of 42-25.

Joe Burrow put the finishing touches on an incredible season, throwing for over 450 yards and five touchdowns.

During the first two drives of the second half, though, it looked like an injury might seriously hamper Burrow. After a tremendous first half, the quarterback took a huge shot to the ribs on a touchdown throw.

Burrow didn’t miss any time and continued to torch the Clemson secondary through the second half. However, earlier this week, he confirmed he did suffer a rib injury.

On Tuesday morning, Burrow went on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take and revealed he suffered some torn cartilage in his ribs.

“No, I tore some cartilage in my ribs,” he said.

Here’s the shot Burrow took near the end of the first half.

Joe Burrow could be dealing with a broken rib… 😱#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/MOSN1Ee2ya — SMH (@BTCballer1) January 14, 2020

Burrow finished with 521 total yards and six touchdowns on the day, breaking the single-season FBS records for touchdown passes with 60. He finished with over 6,000 total yards on the season.

Next up is the NFL draft.