Joe Burrow Adds Another Trophy To His Ridiculous Collection

Joe Burrow had a season for the ages at LSU, winning a national championship and plenty of awards along the way. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old quarterback added another award to his resume.

In 15 games this past season, Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide despite the fact that Chase Young, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields all had great seasons as well.

Burrow also won the Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award for all his accomplishments during his senior year.

Hopefully Burrow left space in his trophy case for one more award, as the Ohio native was recently announced as the winner of the Manning Award.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It’s awarded to the top quarterback in the nation each season.

LSU announced that Burrow won the award earlier today:

Archie Manning had nothing but praise for Burrow, saying “I’ve not sure we’ve ever seen a quarterback have the high level of sustained and consistent excellence against a very challenging schedule that Joe Burrow had this season.”

Honestly, it’s hard to make a case for anyone other than Burrow. His production this year was something we’ve never seen at this level.

Next up for Burrow is the NFL Draft, where he’s expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.