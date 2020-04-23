Joe Burrow Appears To Have 1 Worry About NFL Draft Tonight

In fewer than five hours the 2020 NFL draft will kick off. Although most of the picks are unknown at this point, we all know who will be going No. 1.

The Cincinnati Bengals will select former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the top selection in the draft. Although the Miami Dolphins made a bold attempt to move up, the Bengals aren’t budging.

That gives Burrow just a few more hours to prepare to hear his name called with the No. 1 overall pick. In the hours leading up to the draft, Burrow has one major concern: his hair.

With all of the stay-at-home orders, Burrow couldn’t get to a barber. “Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open,” Burrow said on Twitter.

Nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight none of the barbershops are open — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 23, 2020

We’re sure he’ll look just fine when he hears his name called later on tonight.

As for how he’ll look on the football field for the Bengals, that’s anyone’s guess. However, if he’s even close to his production from the 2019 season, Cincinnati could be in playoff contention.

Burrow accumulated over 6,000 yards and 60 passing touchdowns en route to the Heisman Trophy and a national title.

The first round of the NFL draft kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.