Joe Burrow isn’t just the most prolific passer in college football right now, the LSU quarterback also appears to be a sharpshooter. Earlier this week, he showcased his basketball skills against the Oklahoma Sooners.

With the Peach Bowl only two days away, the Tigers and Sooners competed in a basketball shooting challenge.

Oklahoma had the shooting challenge all locked up until Burrow went 10-for-12 for LSU.

Burrow calmly knocked down almost every shot he took, including the final shot at the buzzer. His teammates couldn’t hold back their excitement, as the Heisman Trophy winner proved he’s even clutch on the hardwood.

Fortunately for college football fans, there is in fact video of Burrow leading LSU to victory.

Check it out:

The Oklahoma football team faced the LSU football team in a basketball shooting challenge. The Sooners had all but locked it up. Unfortunately, Joe Burrow went last — and of course went 10-for-12 😳 (📷 from @emilyvdixon) pic.twitter.com/cpZmFb2Crd — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 26, 2019

LSU is hopeful that Burrow will continue having success against Oklahoma this weekend. The winner of the Peach Bowl will face either Clemson or Ohio State in the national title game.

Oklahoma will certainly have its hands full trying to keep Burrow in check on Saturday.

Burrow has put together a season for the ages in Baton Rouge, throwing for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

We’ll see if Burrow can continue his magical run with the Tigers on Saturday.