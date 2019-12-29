Joe Burrow Comments On LSU’s Blowout vs. Oklahoma

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners and LSU Tigers took the field for the first College Football Playoff game of the day. Unfortunately for Oklahoma fans that made the trip, their team appeared to get lost along the way.

An early LSU touchdown gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead, but the Sooners quickly answered with a touchdown of their own. It was all LSU from then on out as Joe Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns en route to a 63-28 win.

Following the blowout win, Burrow had a very short post-game message.

“This was expected,” the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback said.

Joe Burrow to @LauraRutledge: "This was expected." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 29, 2019

It’s a bold message for most, but the Tigers have shown all season long that they’re arguably the best program in the country.

After landing Burrow as a transfer from Ohio State and bringing in Joe Brady as an offensive assistant, the Tigers produced one of the best offenses college football has seen in recent memory. Sure, Oklahoma doesn’t provide the toughest test on defense, but LSU rolled over the Sooners like few programs have the ability to do.

Now the Tigers will sit and wait to find out who their opponent for the national title will be.

Ohio State and Clemson are up next on ESPN.