Joe Burrow’s Dad Revealed How The QB Is Handling Quarantine

Joe Burrow may be the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft, but he’s still stuck in quarantine like the rest of the country.

Burrow is back in Ohio, living with his family. If you were wondering what his life has been like the last few weeks, it doesn’t sound like it has been much different from your average 23-year-old’s.

This afternoon, Joe’s dad Jimmy appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss his son and the upcoming draft. He revealed what the Heisman winner has been doing at home.

According to Jimmy Burrow, Joe is enjoying copious amounts of his mom’s cooking and is watching Law & Order and The Office re-runs with his family. Oh, he’s also playing a lot of video games.

Jimmy Burrow says his son, Joe Burrow, has been living at home during this time, playing video games in the basement and watching The Office and Law & Order with his parents. "His mom has been cooking him about four or five meals a day." — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) April 20, 2020

Wonder which version of the Law & Order series the Burrows watch. Hopefully it is SVU.

Come Thursday night, things are about to change dramatically for Burrow and his folks. Joe is going to hear his name called as the top pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He’ll begin his pro career in Cincinnati, so he won’t have to leave his home state. Maybe that means he’ll be able to enjoy some of his mom’s food during his rookie season as well.