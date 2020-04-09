Joe Burrow had a season to remember at LSU in 2019, as he led the program to a national championship. He also raised his stock to the point where he’ll likely be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this April.

It’ll be tough for the Tigers to replace Burrow’s production this fall. The way he would just expose secondaries on a weekly basis was something we don’t see very often.

Replacing an elite quarterback like Burrow won’t be easy, but it sounds like Myles Brennan will be ready for the challenge. At the very least, the redshirt sophomore has Burrow’s blessing.

During an appearance on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Burrow shared his thoughts on LSU’s quarterback situation for the 2020 season. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner believes Brennan will have success as the starter for the Tigers.

Here’s what Burrow had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“He can really spin it,” Burrow said on the show. “He was getting some time the year before I got there, splitting time with Danny Etling. He’s going to be a really good player. He’s a smart dude, can spin it. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Brennan doesn’t have much experience under center in large part because he’s been behind Burrow on the depth chart.

Nonetheless, the Tigers should be confident in his ability to lead their offense in 2020. It also helps that he’ll have Ja’Marr Chase at his disposal.

LSU fans, are you confident in Myles Brennan as the starting quarterback?