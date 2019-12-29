Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of His Performance Today

On Saturday afternoon, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to a blowout victory over Oklahoma.

The Tigers dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 63-28 win. Burrow scorched the Sooners secondary in the first half to the tune of over 400 yards through the air.

He finished the day with 493 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. However, if you asked Burrow, he didn’t play his best game.

Here’s what he had to say after the game, via Saturday Down South:

“To be honest, it wasn’t my sharpest game. This guy (Justin Jefferson) was bailing me out on throws that I missed. Guys like Terrace (Marshall Jr.) and Ja’Marr (Chase) were bailing me out on some missed reads and being late with the football. I’m excited to get back to practice and tune some of those things up. That’s the kind of team we have. If someone doesn’t have their best game, the other guys step up.”

Burrow might be too humble for his own good sometimes.

The star quarterback has led one of the most potent offenses in college football all season. Now the Tigers are on their way to the national title thanks to Burrow’s arm – and his bevy of weapons.

All LSU can do now is wait to find out who its opponent will be.