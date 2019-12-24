Joe Burrow Responds To Nearly $500,000 Raised For Charity After Heisman Speech

When Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy a few weeks ago, the LSU quarterback inspired many with his words at the podium. In fact, his speech has raised nearly $500,000 in donations to charitable organizations in Ohio.

Burrow discussed his upbringing during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.

“Coming from southeast Ohio, it’s a very impoverished area. There are so many people that don’t have a lot,” Burrow said. “And I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. And you guys can be up here, too.”

According to the Daily Advertiser, more than $482,000 was donated to various Ohio charities – such as the Athens County Food Pantry – due to Burrow’s kind words. A large amount of the money came from Louisiana.

When Burrow was told about the donations, he said “I didn’t expect that.”

Burrow also said that he believes the timing of the donations is fitting since Christmas is a day away.

"I didn't expect that. It's been awesome."

This just adds to what has been an incredible year for Joe Burrow. He’s been a great example for athletes to follow on and off the field.

Burrow could create more memorable moments very soon. On Saturday, the LSU Tigers battle the Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl.

