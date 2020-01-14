Coach O Updates Joe Burrow’s Status After National Title

There is a recent trend of Heisman winning quarterbacks falling a bit short in college football postseason play. LSU’s Joe Burrow turned its on its head.

During the first two drives of the second half, though, it looked like an injury might seriously hamper Burrow. After a tremendous first half, in which he led LSU back from a 17-7 deficit to a 28-17 halftime lead, the quarterback took a huge shot to the ribs on a touchdown throw.

According to ESPN’s Holly Rowe, who appeared on the radio broadcast of the game, Burrow openly wondered if he suffered a broken rib on the play. He came out early from halftime to warm up on the stationary bike, and did look like he was protecting himself more than usual when Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables brought the pressure on those two three-and-out drives.

Joe Burrow could be dealing with a broken rib… 😱#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/MOSN1Ee2ya — SMH (@BTCballer1) January 14, 2020

From there, he got dialed back in, and looked like the Burrow we’ve all become accustomed to.

Clemson scored a touchdown on its first drive of the half to cut the LSU lead to 28-25. From there, Joe and his incredible offense went to work, as the LSU defense forced Trevor Lawrence into the worst game of his career.

LSU scored two touchdowns on its next three drives (and missed a field goal on a third scoring chance), effectively sealing the game. Burrow finished with 521 total yards and six touchdowns on the day, breaking the single-season FBS records for touchdown passes with 60, and finishing with over 6,000 total yards on the season.

Clemson managed just 65 yards on its final five drives.

Head coach Ed Orgeron gave an update on Joe Burrow, who did not come to today’s press conference, this morning. Luckily, according to Coach O, there was “no significant injury.”

Burrow may be feeling last night’s game this morning, but luckily he did not sustain a broken rib.

Coach O on Burrow taking a few hard shots last night: “He has no significant injury. He’s fine.” — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 14, 2020

That’s a relief. In any event, Burrow has plenty of time to rest up for the NFL Scouting Combine. Assuming he shows the same incredible touch and ball placement that he had last night, he should remain the heavy favorite to go No. 1 overall to his home state Cincinnati Bengals.

