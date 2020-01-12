Joe Burrow Has A Fantastic Response When Shown Picture Of Him As A Kid

LSU held its national championship media day today. Joe Burrow and company were entertaining as always.

When asked about his quarterback counterpart Trevor Lawrence, Burrow admitted he wishes he was “three inches taller and 20 pounds heavier,” before complimenting him for his ability to win games and 25-0 record. It is unclear if he’d like to switch hair or not.

Burrow also had some things to say about himself. Specifically, a picture of him as a young kid.

LSUSports.net host Emily Villere Dixon showed Burrow the picture, asking what he would tell his younger self.

The ever-confident LSU quarterback didn’t miss a beat: “he looks like a national champion.”

Looks like a Heisman Trophy Winner and National Champion 😂 pic.twitter.com/IuU92p9KBi — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 11, 2020

That confidence and swagger is something that Burrow has carried with him throughout the season.

When he got to LSU ahead of last season, he brought something of a steadying presence. Even if he wasn’t a great quarterback yet, but things did improve in 2018. It was also helpful that LSU knew it would have its QB1 for another year.

Few could have guessed how things would improve, though. Burrow went from decent SEC starter to a dynamic, game-breaking talent. New passing game coordinator Joe Brady, as well as Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger both deserve plenty of credit, but Burrow has clearly worked hard to develop and improve his game.

