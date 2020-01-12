The Spun

Joe Burrow Has A Fantastic Response When Shown Picture Of Him As A Kid

Joe Burrow celebrates LSU's big win at Alabama.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers celebrates as he is carried by teammates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LSU held its national championship media day today. Joe Burrow and company were entertaining as always.

When asked about his quarterback counterpart Trevor Lawrence, Burrow admitted he wishes he was “three inches taller and 20 pounds heavier,” before complimenting him for his ability to win games and 25-0 record. It is unclear if he’d like to switch hair or not.

Burrow also had some things to say about himself. Specifically, a picture of him as a young kid.

LSUSports.net host Emily Villere Dixon showed Burrow the picture, asking what he would tell his younger self.

The ever-confident LSU quarterback didn’t miss a beat: “he looks like a national champion.”

That confidence and swagger is something that Burrow has carried with him throughout the season.

When he got to LSU ahead of last season, he brought something of a steadying presence. Even if he wasn’t a great quarterback yet, but things did improve in 2018. It was also helpful that LSU knew it would have its QB1 for another year.

Few could have guessed how things would improve, though. Burrow went from decent SEC starter to a dynamic, game-breaking talent. New passing game coordinator Joe Brady, as well as Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger both deserve plenty of credit, but Burrow has clearly worked hard to develop and improve his game.

