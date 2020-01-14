Michael Thomas, Joe Burrow Share Heartfelt Moment At National Championship

Former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t the only top wide receiver at last night’s national championship rooting for Joe Burrow and the Tigers. Ohio State great and New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was on hand, rooting for his former Buckeye teammate.

The two shared a locker room in 2015. That year, Burrow redshirted behind J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones, while Thomas was the team’s top target, catching 56 passes for 781 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thomas went on to be a second-round pick by the Saints, and is arguably the best receiver in football now. Burrow is the likely No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting first.

After last night’s game, Thomas shared a very nice embrace with his former teammate. He also posted a cool message about Burrow, who went from transfer to SEC also-ran quarterback to superstar in quick order.

Value the person who lost it all and got it back. #Geauxtigers #O-H love you bro @Joe_Burrow10 🖤 and congratulations you did that! pic.twitter.com/4RBhBmXkQe — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow finished his fifth and final collegiate season with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns, to just six interceptions. Toss in 369 rushing yards and a catch for 16 yards, and Burrow eclipsed 6000(!) total yards on the season.

He won the Heisman Trophy, he won the national championship, he’s raised awareness and, through his impressive Heisman speech, hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, and he’s well on his way to an exciting NFL career.

There are few players in the country that are as easy to root for, and based on how he’s fully embraced by LSU while still maintaining extreme popularity back in Ohio, it seems like he’s the real deal off the field as well.

