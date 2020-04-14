ESPN’s Chris Fowler Sums Up Joe Burrow With 2 Words

Joe Burrow is basically unshakeable. That much has been clear for a while, but was especially apparent during his miraculous 2019 run.

Burrow’s confidence, toughness, and durability has been a major part of the equation heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. His lack of injury history vs. Tua Tagovailoa’s brutal hip injury this past season, plus other frequent issues, are probably the biggest factor in his like No. 1 selection.

Even before he was throwing for 60 touchdowns, and was more of a game manager, Burrow was hailed for his leadership. Having seen plenty of Burrow over the last year, Chris Fowler weighed in on the LSU product during a Tuesday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It took just two words to sum up his first interaction with Burrow.

“Extreme confidence,” ESPN’s Fowler said. The show’s Paul Pabst put a lot of emphasis on the “extreme” part. That fits the bill with how just about everyone describes Burrow.

"Extreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeme confidence." – Chris Fowler on his impression of Joe Burrow after first talking to him. @dpshow — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) April 14, 2020

The list of those impressed with Burrow’s ability to make a first impression includes his likely pro team, the Cincinnati Bengals. The team’s site write-up of the brief first meeting between the two sides at the NFL Combine in February was effusive in its praise.

” If a first impression is the most important, it looks like the Bengals and Joe Burrow are on their way,” wrote Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, unafraid to tip the team’s hand.

From at least a couple of accounts the team’s first meeting with the presumptive No. 1 pick had the team walking out of Lucas Oil Stadium with wide smiles Wednesday afternoon here at the NFL scouting combine.

During the 18-minute interview session, Burrow, looking more and more like he could be the Bengals’ next franchise quarterback, reportedly had an engaged give-and-take with everybody from Bengals president Mike Brown, head coach Zac Taylor, director of player personnel Duke Tobin and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. One club official not among that group said it was the best interview he had ever attended.

The virtual 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thurs., April 23. Joe Burrow remains the extremely heavy favorite to be the No. 1 pick by Cincinnati.