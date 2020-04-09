Joe Burrow Describes His Ideal NFL Landing Spot

Joe Burrow is very competitive. Even before his national championship run at LSU, he played for one of the winningest teams in the sport, Ohio State under Urban Meyer.

While being the No. 1 presumptive NFL Draft pick has its perks, it tends to mean that player is going to a pretty bad team. That is the case for Burrow, who is almost definitely going to be picked by the Cincinnati Bengals, which is not a particularly successful franchise.

During his appearance on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Burrow revealed what he’s looking for in a team. “I’m not a loser,” he said emphatically. “I just want to get drafted to a good team, a good organization that is going to maximize my talents.”

We’ll see if he considers the Bengals that fit. The organization has no championships, and has not appeared in a Super Bowl since 1988. Their last playoff appearance came in 2015. The team is also known to have fewer resources at their disposal than rival franchises.

Joe Burrow is coming off of one of the best individual seasons we’ve seen out of a college quarterback. He threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just six interceptions en route to the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

Shaq, another LSU legend, is very appreciative of what he did last fall.

The NFL Draft is set to begin, in its remote broadcast form, on April 23. Burrow will almost certainly be the first name called by Roger Goodell, from the comfort of his home.

