Joe Burrow Has Great Response To Question About The NFL

Many college football stars would admit that their ultimate goal is to play in the NFL. Heisman winner Joe Burrow says that he’s a bit different.

Burrow has obviously had a very different path to superstardom. He wasn’t a huge recruit, and not too long ago, it was very unclear what the ceiling of his career would be.

Burrow lost the Ohio State job to Dwayne Haskins and transferred to LSU. Last year, he was serviceable if not remarkable. Less than a year later, he quickly put himself in the discussion as the best player in the nation, and is now the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Obviously Burrow will probably be thrilled to be the next franchise quarterback of his home state Cincinnati Bengals. His ultimate goal, though, is still the one that lies right in front of him.

He wants to win a national title more than anything else on the horizon.

Burrow recently spoke to ESPN’s Marty Smith, and said that the NFL was never his dream, it was to win a national title.

Via Saturday Down South:

“I want to win a national title. That’s my drive since I was a sophomore in high school,” Burrow told Smith. “My dream was not to play in the NFL. It was to play in a dome somewhere for a national championship.”

From here, things could really come full circle. That “dome somewhere” will be the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the heart of the state that has embraced him so warmly, even before he was a true star.

The team that he very well may face is his former program the Ohio State Buckeyes. A number of teammates would be staring across the line of scrimmage at him, including fellow Heisman finalist Chase Young.

With the four teams we have in the Playoff, it will be impossible not to have a compelling matchup. In terms of narrative, things would feel incomplete without Joe Burrow, though.