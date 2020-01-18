Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers capped off one of the best seasons in college football history by knocking off the reigning champs. LSU sank Clemson in the national title game by a final score of 42-25.

Burrow threw for over 460 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their first national title since 2007.

After setting numerous college football records – including the most touchdown passes in a single season – Burrow is set to become the No. 1 pick.

Most NFL experts expect the Cincinnati Bengals to draft Burrow, but others have suggested he should force his way to a different team.

The star quarterback had a brutally honest response when asked where he wants to play.

“Whoever wants to pay me money, I’m gonna go there,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow is open to get drafted wherever. pic.twitter.com/3ufcLl3Jkq — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 18, 2020

It’s a refreshingly honest take from the star quarterback.

Cincinnati needs something to spark the franchise out of the doldrums and that could be the Ohio kid.

After putting the finishing touches on a historic season, Burrow could be just what the Bengals have been looking for. If they don’t draft Burrow, he’s perfectly fine going somewhere else – as long as he gets paid.

Don’t worry Bengals fans, not even your franchise could screw this up…maybe.