Joe Burrow’s NFL Future Might Be Getting Locked Up Today

Update No. 2: Now it’s official. The Cincinnati Bengals have locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow is expected to be taken at No. 1 overall, though a lot can change between now and the draft.

Update: The Bengals might not want Joe Burrow as much as people think, as Cincinnati has stunningly come back against Miami, tying things up at 35-35. The game is heading to overtime.

Perhaps the Dolphins are the team that really wants Burrow.

Stay tuned.

#Bengals fighting hard to take Joe Burrow in a cheaper draft slot at No. 2. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 22, 2019

Earlier: Assuming Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft, he will be heading back to his native Ohio to begin his professional career.

With today’s eventual loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals will fall to 1-14 on the season and clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Cincinnati will presumably tap Burrow with the top pick as its quarterback of the future.

Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young is also worthy of the No. 1 pick, but it is expected that the Bengals will elect to go with a signal caller.

And the Bengals have locked up the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/CiQawN9MqN — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 22, 2019

Burrow played his high school ball for The Plains (OH) Athens before enrolling at Ohio State. He elected to transfer to LSU following the 2017 season.

After a relatively pedestrian 2018 campaign for the Tigers, Burrow exploded onto the scene in 2019. He’s thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, leading LSU to the SEC title and No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, will lead the 13-0 Tigers against Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The winner will face either Clemson or Ohio State for the national championship on January 13.