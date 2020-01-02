Joe Burrow Reacts To Ohio State’s Loss vs. Clemson

We were very close to getting one of the best narrative showdowns in a national championship possible. Joe Burrow, having one of the great seasons in college football history for LSU, against his other alma mater Ohio State.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to settle for Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence and defending national champion Clemson.

The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a very dramatic Fiesta Bowl, 29-23. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 16-0 lead and looked like it might run away with the game, but Clemson has too much talent and experience to go down like that.

Lawrence threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and added 107 and a score on the ground, including a 67-yard touchdown run to cut things to 16-14. That was a major turning point in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Obviously Burrow says that he was prepared to play whichever team made it through the Fiesta Bowl. Burrow’s about as honest an interview as you get in college football though, and admitted that he wanted to see his former team lined up across the field from him.

#LSU QB Joe Burrow said he watched the Ohio State game, and said it was sad seeing many old friends lose in that fashion. "It would have been fun playing old teammates and old friends. There would have been some friendly trash talk. "But, we are ready to play whoever." — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 2, 2020

Joe Burrow, an Ohio native, played for three seasons at Ohio State. He transferred down to LSU after it became clear that Dwayne Haskins would win the starting job ahead of the 2018 season.

On top of Haskins, Burrow played with Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett, and Cardale Jones as a true freshman in 2015.

After a decent 2018 season, Burrow exploded this fall, running away with the Heisman Trophy and putting up historically dominant vote totals. To finish things off, he’ll look to outduel Lawrence in a battle of potential future No. 1 picks. Lawrence is 25-0 as a starter at Clemson.

