Joe Burrow On LSU’s Live Mascot: ‘I’m Anti Animal In Cage’

LSU will forever remember Joe Burrow’s contributions this past season, as he led the team to its first national championship since 2007. His production on the field was so impressive that he became the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The connection between Burrow and LSU was on display during his final home game in Baton Rouge. On senior night against Texas A&M, the superstar quarterback wore a “Burreaux” jersey to honor Louisiana.

Burrow appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take to discuss a plethora of topics, such as post-draft life at his parent’s house, team zoom meetings and much more. He also shared his thoughts on LSU’s live mascot, Mike the Tiger.

It turns out that Burrow is “anti animal in cage,” which is the reason why he had this to say about his alma mater: “Mike the Tiger is not my favorite part of campus.”

Joe Burrow Not A Fan Of LSU Having Live Mascot, 'I'm Anti Animal In Cage'https://t.co/BonXCDllXK — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 8, 2020

One thing about Burrow is that he’s never afraid to tell someone how he actually feels. It’s that confidence that makes him a cold-blooded assassin on the gridiron.

Even though Burrow might not be a fan of LSU’s live mascot, the reigning Heisman Trophy still has plenty of love for his former school.

LSU fans, how do you feel about Burrow’s recent comments?