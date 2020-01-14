Photo: Joe Burrow’s Parents Are Loving His Performance

At the start of the second half, Joe Burrow looked like he was in real pain after taking a blow to the ribs toward the end of the first half. He’s responded quite well since.

LSU finished the last drive with a gorgeous touchdown throw from Burrow to Terrace Marshall Jr. That gives him five on the night, and a record-smashing 60 on the year.

Burrow’s been dropping total dimes all night. The throw to Marshall might’ve been his best of the night, and it gives LSU a very solid fourth quarter lead.

After the play, the cameras found Burrow’s parents in the stands. His father Jimmy Burrow famously retired from a three-decade coaching career to follow his son’s final college season at LSU.

Even the most optimistic Burrow or LSU fan couldn’t have envisioned the season he’s had. It doesn’t get better than this.

PROUD MAMA AND PAPA JOE pic.twitter.com/HVvsNcjkBd — PodKATT (@valleyshook) January 14, 2020

Joe Burrow is capping perhaps the greatest single season for a quarterback in college football season, with one of the best national championship performances that I can remember.

As of this writing, he is 29-for-45 for 442 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 60 rushing yards and a score.

He is very close to capturing a national championship, he’s broken numerous records, he won a Heisman Trophy, he spurred on hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to help fight hunger in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, and he’s very likely to be the No. 1 overall pick, where he would return home to Ohio to quarterback the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s a good time to be Joe Burrow.