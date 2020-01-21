Likely No. 1 Pick Joe Burrow Decides On His NFL Agent

Joe Burrow capped off a season for the ages at LSU with a national championship. Although he won’t be showcasing his skills at the upcoming Senior Bowl, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner just made an important decision regarding his professional career.

Despite being just a week removed from the biggest win of his life, Burrow has chosen which sports agency will represent him.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft will be represented by CAA Sports.

CAA Sports is one of the top agencies when it comes to representing NFL superstars. Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Matthew Stafford are all represented by the same agency.

Heisman-Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow, the presumed No. 1 pick in April’s NFL Draft, has chosen CAA Sports to represent him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2020

Most draft projections have the Cincinnati Bengals taking Burrow with the top pick. He’s from Ohio and would satisfy a major position of need for the franchise.

The Bengals, though, say they have yet to make a decision.

“We’ve started the process of evaluating him. We certainly have a long way to go before making decisions on what we’re doing with the first pick. That’s been exciting,” head coach Zac Taylor said, via the team’s website.

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns this past season with the Tigers. No player in college football has done more for their draft stock this year than him.

Now that Burrow has chosen which agency will represent him, the focus for him shifts over to the NFL Combine. We’re just a month away from the biggest scouting event of the year.