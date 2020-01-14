Joe Burrow Posts Heartfelt Message After National Championship

Joe Burrow’s 2019 season and national championship game performance was nothing short of legendary. The LSU QB had one of the greatest years in college football history – perhaps, even the greatest of all-time.

Burrow’s collegiate career has now come to an end. It was a wild ride with a few bumps and setbacks along the way.

But the LSU QB didn’t let obstacles detour him from accomplishing his most coveted feat – a national championship. Burrow overcame all the doubters and critics, even winning a Heisman Trophy.

Monday night’s title game victory means the entire world to Burrow. The LSU QB posted a sincere, heartfelt message on Tuesday afternoon, highlighting everything he’s had to overcome during his collegiate career.

This is inspiring.

“Lots of setbacks, disappointments, and failures along my journey,” Burrow said on Instagram. “Injuries, position battles, transfer, through all of it I just kept my head down and worked and tried to get better every day. Now…. I am a Champion.”

Burrow’s journey the epitome of a comeback story. The LSU QB fought through all the adversity with hard work and determination to get where he is today.

Now, he’ll forever be considered as one of the greatest players in college football history.