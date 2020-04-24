Joe Burrow Posts Simple Message After Going No. 1 Overall

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals surprised no one when they selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft.

In the months leading up to the draft, everyone and their mother knew the Bengals would pick Burrow. However, that didn’t take anything away from the moment Burrow shared with his parents on Thursday night.

Sitting on the couch next to his parents, Burrow heard his name as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. After hearing his name called, Burrow spoke with ESPN about his new team.

Not long after, he took to Twitter with a simple message for his new team. “Enough talk. Time to get to work,” Burrow said on social media.

Enough talk. Time to get to work. https://t.co/EAK97ZePE8 — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 24, 2020

Even before the draft kicked off, the former LSU quarterback knew which jersey number he would wear with his new team. Bengals owner Mike Brown already shipped No. 9 jerseys to the Burrow family before the NFL draft.

Burrow torched the college football world in 2019, amassing over 6,000 yards of offensive and 60 passing touchdowns.

He led the Tigers to an SEC and then a national title on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. After completing a statistically historic season, Burrow heads off to the NFL.

Bengals fans hope he brings that same success with him to Cincinnati.