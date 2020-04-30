Joe Burrow Predicts His Rating In Madden NFL 21

For players in the NFL, Madden ratings carry a surprising amount of weight. No one wants to feel like they’re getting snubbed by the game.

Traditionally, rookies do not debut with particularly high ratings in Madden. No matter how talented you are in college or how high you were picked in the draft, you have to prove yourself in the NFL before earning a stellar rating in the legendary video game.

This week, The Checkdown gathered some of the top new draftees together for a video shoot and media session. One of the things they asked the incoming players to do was predict their first Madden rating.

Despite being the overall No. 1 pick, Joe Burrow was pretty humble. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner predicted he will be in the “70-75” area when it comes to his initial Madden rating.

That’s a much more conservative prediction than some of the other guys made, as you can see in the video below.

We had rookies predict their Madden ratings 🤣💯 @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/QHrUKPOcvc — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 30, 2020

Burrow may have did his homework before giving this answer. Last year, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick was initially given a 73 rating.

However, Baker Mayfield started at an 81 the year before, and the 2018 rookie QB class seems to have been generously graded to start their careers.

What Madden rating do you think would be appropriate for Burrow?