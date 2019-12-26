Joe Burrow is definitely one of our more personable college football stars. The larger sports world learned what a good quote he can be, with his wonderful Heisman Trophy speech.

That speech led to upwards of $500,000 in donations to charities in and around his native Athens, Ohio. Many of those came from his adopted home state of Louisiana.

He’s also very good when asked very random, non-football questions. Burrow has let known his love of cartoons, specifically Spongebob Squarepants.

It also sounds like he has some Star Wars takes, but he’s not quite up to date on things yet.

During a press conference ahead of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, Joe Burrow was asked if he’s watched The Mandalorian on Disney+, and specifically, his thoughts on Baby Yoda.

Unfortunately, Joe’s had football to play… and he’s just waiting for the full season to finish up to binge it.

From there, he revealed that he has a cold, and then abruptly dipped out to the bathroom.

The whole exchange is super weird, and the transcript is now making its way around the college football internet.

This exchange with Joe Burrow belongs in a museum. pic.twitter.com/6qMEW2mFUG — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 26, 2019

We certainly hope that someone circles back and gets his Baby Yoda opinions, and obviously we want to hear what he thought of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well. And, of course, we hope that his cold is minor and doesn’t have a big impact on Saturday’s game.

[Wilson Alexander]