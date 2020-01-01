Shortly after the season ended for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the program announced that Corey Dennis would become the next quarterbacks coach. It turns out that move has Joe Burrow’s approval.

Dennis, Urban Meyer’s son-in-law, spent the past two seasons as a senior quality control coach for the Buckeyes. This promotion is happening because former quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich left to become the offensive coordinator for the Texas Longhorns.

The adjustment period for Dennis might not be easy, but it does appear that one of the best quarterbacks in college football is pleased with the promotion.

Burrow actually liked a tweet that announced Dennis’ promotion to quarterbacks coach. He spent time with Dennis at Ohio State for a few seasons before leaving for LSU.

Ohio State has to be feeling good about this decision, especially since the Heisman Trophy winner is on board with it.

Check it out:

Nice stamp of approval there pic.twitter.com/uhlkCSgcLg — jeffthepeople (@jeffthepeople) January 1, 2020

Dennis won’t be able to personally coach Burrow, but he does have Justin Fields for at least one more season. The dual-threat quarterback was sensational this past season in his first year as a full-time starter.

The Buckeyes should be one of the top contenders heading into the 2020 season. It’ll be to fun to see how the pairing of Dennis and Fields works next fall.