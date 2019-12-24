Joe Burrow Reveals The First ‘Real’ Scholarship Offer He Received

There might not be a better story in college football than the rise of Joe Burrow. The former Ohio State quarterback has blossomed into a Heisman Trophy winner for LSU.

Burrow received a decent amount of attention coming out of high school, but it took time for him to really get his name out there.

Prior to having interest from Ohio State, it turns out that East Carolina was the first “real” school to offer Burrow a scholarship. At that time, Lincoln Riley was the program’s offensive coordinator.

Ironically, Burrow will face Riley this weekend in the Peach Bowl.

Oklahoma has made three-straight appearances in the College Football Playoff in large part because of Riley. He’s regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football.

With the biggest game of Burrow’s career only a few days away, he had nothing but praise for Coach Riley.

From Saturday Down South:

“My only offer at the time was my dad’s team, and I didn’t think that was a real offer, I just thought my dad’s team throwing an offer out there,” Burrow said. “Coach Riley called me and offered me a couple of months later. So, I’ve always had a bunch of respect for him. Was actually really impressed with him on the phone, very early. I didn’t really want to go to East Carolina but I thought about it because of Coach Riley. He’s a great coach and you see that that last couple of years.”

Burrow will need to have his best game of the season in order to keep pace with Oklahoma.

Kickoff for this game is at 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.