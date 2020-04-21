Joe Burrow Reveals His Best Attribute As A Quarterback

After putting together the best season in college football history, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has all but solidified his spot at the top of the draft board. It’d be hard to find someone who doesn’t believe he’ll be the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In order to have the season Burrow had at LSU, a quarterback must possess a plethora of special talents. Quarterbacks need the right leadership skills and natural talent to will their team to victory.

With the draft set for later this week, Burrow revealed his best attribute as a quarterback. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner thinks his accuracy is what allows him to succeed at such a high level.

This past season, Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his pass attempts. It’s an insanely high mark when you consider the fact that he threw the ball over 500 times in Joe Brady’s offense.

Here’s what Burrow had to say about his accuracy, via ProFootballTalk:

“I would say my accuracy is probably the best thing that I can do,” Burrow said. “I have always been a pretty accurate quarterback going back to high school and it is something that I have prided myself on. My junior year, when I completed 57 percent of my balls, I was very very frustrated in myself. I had always prided myself in completing a high percentage of my passes and there are several reasons that that number was so low, but the biggest one was that I just wasn’t as accurate as I had always been so I worked really, really hard on getting my feet set again after off-platform situations, getting my feet set to an on-platform situation as fast as I could and I think that really helped my accuracy this year.”

Burrow is going to need to remain deadly accurate if he wants to succeed in the NFL.

All signs at the moment point to Cincinnati selecting Burrow with the first pick.

What also makes Burrow a special quarterback is his ability to throw from different platforms. He’ll need to do more of that if he wants to successfully lead the Bengals – assuming that’s where he lands.