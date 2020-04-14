LSU’s offensive play-calling was magnificent last season. But Joe Burrow preferred one play above the rest.

Burrow put together one of the best individual seasons in college football history last season. He had the luxury of playing alongside elite skills players and for innovative offensive coaches.

Burrow recently revealed the details of his favorite play during an interview on ESPN Baton Rouge 104.5 FM. The play is called “Giant,” and it allowed all of LSU’s best skills players on the field at once.

Burrow explains the details of the play below:

“We call it Giant and it’s a post from Ja’Marr at the X, over route from Justin at the F, and then a deep dig from Terrace at the Z with Clyde in the flat to the field and Thaddeus in the flat to the boundary,” Burrow said, via Saturday Down South. “We had five guys that are going to be playing in the NFL for a long time.”

It wasn’t just the play call that made it so effective for the Tigers.

Burrow’s understanding of the game and where to go with the football is one of the main reasons so many NFL teams wish they had a shot at drafting last season’s Heisman winner.

The former LSU QB will learn his NFL fate next Thursday at the NFL Draft. He’s expected to be the first overall pick.