Joe Burrow played a pivotal role in LSU winning the national championship this past season. He was like a point guard on the field, distributing the football to star pass-catchers, such as Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Thaddeus Moss.

Almost everyone in the NFL expects Burrow to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. The Bengals need a new quarterback to lead them for the foreseeable future.

While there’s no denying that Burrow is dangerous on the gridiron, it sounds like he’s also capable of making plays on the hardwood. The former LSU quarterback spoke to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and even revealed how many points he believes he’d score in an NBA game.

“I could spot up in the corner and get 12 to 15 points, make a couple of threes,” Burrow told Rooks. “You got to put me on a team with LeBron or Chris Paul. I can just spot up in the corner and let them go to work.”

Presumptive 1st overall pick Joe Burrow was a big basketball star in high school. I asked him how many points he could score in an NBA Game. He said 12 to 15. In an NBA GAME! pic.twitter.com/6VsEOjj77Q — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 21, 2020

Scoring double-digit points in an NBA game would be a pretty great accomplishment for Burrow, who starred on the hardwood in high school. He was an all-state player his senior year.

It’d be entertaining to see Burrow on the hardwood, but first we’d like to see how he can perform against NFL defenses.

Burrow should hear his name called very early during the first round of the draft on Thursday.