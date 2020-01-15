Joe Burrow Says He Received Money From Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham found himself in the headlines for handing out money to LSU players after the team’s win in the national championship game. Despite reports stating the cash wasn’t real, the latest update indicates that he may have handed out real money.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow appeared on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast earlier this week. He answered a series of questions, which included whether or not he received money from Beckham.

When asked if Beckham handed him money, here’s what Burrow had to say:

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah.”

This is quite the twist to the story, especially since it sounds as if Beckham dished out real cash to LSU players after the win over Clemson.

It’ll be worth monitoring this situation since it involves NCAA student-athletes receiving gifts off the field. We’ll probably have to wait until the dust settles from LSU’s championship though to find out what the potential punishments could be.

Burrow also revealed on the podcast that he suffered some torn cartilage in his ribs during the national title game. It most likely occurred toward the end of the first half when he took a shot from Clemson linebacker James Skalski.

Following the championship parade this weekend, Burrow will have to prepare himself for the upcoming NFL Draft.

