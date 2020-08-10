Joe Burrow Sends Honest Message To College Football Players

Imagine that the 2019 college football season didn’t take place. Imagine that Joe Burrow didn’t lead LSU to an undefeated, national title-winning season. Imagine that he didn’t put up historical numbers on way to a Heisman Trophy.

In that imaginary world, there’s almost no scenario in which Burrow goes in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, let alone No. 1 overall. Burrow was coming off a respectable junior season, but he was not seen as a top NFL Draft prospect.

That imaginary world is looking like the reality for college football players in 2020. According to reports, the Big Ten is canceling its 2020 season. Other conferences are reportedly expected to follow.

Burrow feels terrible for the college football players who won’t be able to showcase their skills in 2020.

“I feel for all college athletes right now. I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago I may be looking for a job right now,” he wrote.

Burrow’s incredible 2019 college football season landed him a fully-guaranteed rookie contract worth nearly $40 million.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there will be a 2020 college football season allowing current players that same opportunity.

Expect an official announcement on the 2020 college football season soon.