Joe Burrow Sends New Message To Former LSU Teammates

LSU’s Pro Day was set to take place on Friday, but the current national pandemic has sparked a cancellation. Heisman-winner Joe Burrow is disappointed he won’t be competing with his teammates one last time.

Burrow had no reason to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. The 6-foot-4 QB has proved everything he’s needed to up to this point. A strong combine performance would’ve done nothing to elevate his draft stock.

The projected first overall pick in the upcoming draft was preparing to compete at the LSU Pro Day, though. But after an unexpected cancellation, Burrow wishes he had one more chance to get on the field with his Tigers teammates.

“Today would’ve been our pro day, a day I had been looking forward to for a long time and the last time 2019-2020 LSU Tigers competed together,” Burrow wrote on Twitter. “I miss my guys.”

Plenty of collegiate athletes are in a similar situation to Burrow.

All NCAA basketball players missed out on the opportunity to finish conference tournaments and participate in March Madness this year. For seniors, that opportunity will never happen again – and it came so unexpectedly.

Fortunately, Burrow will play football again – just this time, it’ll be in the NFL.