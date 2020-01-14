Joe Burrow Sets College Football Record In National Championship

Joe Burrow is having a night. Early in the third quarter, he has 343 passing yards and four touchdowns, with another 57 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Moments ago, he threw for that fourth score, finding tight end Thaddeus Moss to push LSU’s lead to 35-25. It was a huge score, answering Clemson’s impressive first drive of the second half.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy this season and is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, has been slicing his way through the LSU and college football record books all year.

With that fourth touchdown throw of the game, he just set a huge mark. That was his 59th touchdown pass of the season, snapping a tie with Hawaii great Colt Brennan, and giving him sole ownership of the FBS single season record.

Here is every player in FBS history to throw 59 touchdowns in a single season.#CFBPlayoff x #NationalChampionship #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/S9HDB13XuV — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 14, 2020

The NCAA Record Holder for Touchdown Passes… Joe. Freaking. Burrow pic.twitter.com/MwHzd5O6HW — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

There’s a very good chance, with almost 20 minutes of game time left, that Burrow gets touchdown throw No. 5 of the game, which would put him at an outrageous 60 for the year.

Playing in 15 games certainly helps (Brennan threw for 58 in 14 games), but however you slice it, four touchdown throws per game is absolutely wild.

Throw in the fact that Joe Burrow appears to be playing through some serious pain after taking a big shot on the second-to-last play of the first half for LSU, a huge run that set up his first touchdown pass to Moss, and it makes this all the more impressive.

Of course, if and when he’s asked, the outcome of this game is going to be the first thing on his mind.

