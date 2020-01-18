On Monday night, Joe Burrow capped off arguably the greatest season a college football quarterback has ever had. He led LSU to a 42-25 win over Clemson with over 460 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Just a few days later, Burrow and the Tigers celebrated their national title in front of thousands of fans.

During the rally, Burrow told an incredible story about his recruitment – except this time it was about offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and not head coach Ed Orgeron.

“He called me when I was being recruited,” Burrow said about the phone call with Ensminger. “He talked and talked and talked. I just put my phone down and put him on speaker and watched TV because he wasn’t letting me get any words in.”

The Joe Burrow recruitment stories have become legend among LSU fans. Coach O famously courted Burrow by making a restaurant worker go out and get 15 pounds of crawfish after the restaurant didn’t have any.

All of the hard work in recruiting Burrow was worth it for Ensminger and Orgeron. After struggling in his first season, Burrow and the Tigers put together one of the best seasons in college football history.

Now it’s time for the state to celebrate.